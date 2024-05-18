This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
In-Game Memorial Service For Speedrunner Joana On Classic Era PTR
Classic
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
Tharid
Earlier this month, beloved World of Warcraft speedrunner and Vanilla WoW World Record holder Joana, also known as FuriousPaul,
passed away
. The community has expressed its condolences in posts and comments all over social media over the last two weeks, remembering Joana's incredible achievements and his massive influence on the World of Warcraft community as a whole.
Vanilla WoW World Record Speedrunner Joana Passed Away
Today, on
May 18
, the community will honor his legacy once more and gather for an in-game memorial
on the Classic Era PTR
, which will take place
from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST
, so in about 4 hours from this post.
An instruction on how to create a PTR account and how to install the Classic Era PTR client (which you don't need an active WoW subscription for),
can be found here
. You can also check out Tomcat's and Esfand's posts on Twitter/X for more info:
1
Comment by
Kun11
on 2024-05-18T07:14:34-05:00
nice
1
