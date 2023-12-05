This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Hunter Hotfixes - Scorpid Poison No Longer Interacts with Kill Command, Other Changes Reverted
Classic
Posted
9 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
A couple Hunter bug fixes are being partially reverted today due to unintended side effects with Attack Power to Spellpower conversion and
Aspect of the Lion
, however
Scorpid Poison
will no longer interact with
Kill Command
in order to reduce the Hunter pet's disproportionate power in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.
As explained by Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield, the goal was to reduce the disproportionate power of
Scorpid Poison
, as well as fix an odd bug allowing
Aspect of the Lion
to affect players not in the Hunter's party, however the changes had unintended side effects; affecting more abilities than just the major offenders. The only actual adjustment going forward is no longer allowing Scorpid poison to consume
Kill Command
, meaning the already powerful ability won't be able to benefit from that large damage increase any longer. The producer notes that the Hunter pet ability will still probably need further adjustment to reduce its power, but they'll make a more targeted one in the future, rather than something with as far reaching implications as their first attempt.
This pre-nerf video by Hunter guide author
Veramos Gaming
details the damage stacking mechanics allowing Scorpid Poison to overperform in both PvE and PvP content, benefitting from both
Beast Mastery
and
Aspect of the Lion
, while snapshotting the high initial value buff from
Kill Command
, even persisting beyond its original duration when chaining multiple targets! With today's change, Scorpid Poison may remain powerful, but no longer overwhelmingly so.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post