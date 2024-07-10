This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Hunter and Warlock Spell Changes - Season of Discovery Patch 1.15.3 Hotfix
Classic
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released another round of hotfixes for Season of Discovery, this time tuning Hunter and Warlock spells - take a look.
In this same hotfix, Hunters have received some adjustments to their tier sets - read on in our other post for more information.
Agility Added to Hunter Tier Sets
Class Tools
Affliction
Talents
Demonology
Talents
Destruction
Talents
Rune Engraving (1)
Destruction:
Engrave your boots with the Shadowflame rune:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target. In addition, Shadowflame can trigger your Improved Shadow Bolt talent and causes it to have 6 additional charges.26 additional charges.
Affliction, Demonology:
Engrave your boots with the Shadowflame rune:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target. In addition, Shadowflame can trigger your Improved Shadow Bolt talent and causes it to have 6 additional charges.26 additional charges.
Spells (1)
Destruction:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target. In addition, Shadowflame can trigger your Improved Shadow Bolt talent and causes it to have 6 additional charges.26 additional charges.
Affliction, Demonology:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target. In addition, Shadowflame can trigger your Improved Shadow Bolt talent and causes it to have 6 additional charges.26 additional charges.
Your next Shot ability within 1012 sec after Aimed Shot deals 20% more damage.
Item Set: Giantstalker Pursuit: 6 pieces
Your next Shot ability within 1012 sec after Aimed Shot deals 20% more damage.
Item Set: Giantstalker Pursuit: 6 pieces
NEW
Blasts up to 3 targets for 105 to 145 Nature damage.
Used by Item
Skyrider's Masterwork Stormhammer
Blasts the enemy for 70 Fire damage.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 70 (SP mod: 0.50.15)
Used by Item
Fist of the Firesworn
NEW
Teaches you how to sew a Bottomless Bag.
Used by Item
Pattern: Bottomless Bag
Duration changed from 10 sec to 12 sec
Destruction:
Gain the Shadowflame ability:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target. In addition, Shadowflame can trigger your Improved Shadow Bolt talent and causes it to have 6 additional charges.26 additional charges.
Affliction, Demonology:
Gain the Shadowflame ability:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target. In addition, Shadowflame can trigger your Improved Shadow Bolt talent and causes it to have 6 additional charges.26 additional charges.
Effect #1 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - Flat Modifies Charges
Value: 626
Affected Spells:
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post