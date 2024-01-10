Hunter and Priest Class Tuning Incoming - Season of Discovery

Hunter

Chimera Shot weapon damage increased to 100% (was 85%).

Explosive Shot base damage increased by 25% before Attack Power modifiers.

Mana cost of Chimera Shot, Explosive Shot, Carve, Kill Command, and Flanking Strike reduced by 50%.

Beast Mastery rune bonus health and damage provided to Hunter pets reduced to 20% (was 30%).

Beast Mastery rune bonus Focus regeneration provided to Hunter pets reduced to 50% (was 80%).



Developers’ notes: We remain concerned that Hunter pets are still too powerful, and believe that the best way forward is to reign in the Beast Mastery rune while compensating via the Hunter’s main spells.

Priest

Base healing done by rune abilities reduced by 20%.



Priests are outperforming other healers significantly. This adjustment will apply to Prayer of Mending, Penance, and Circle of Healing.

