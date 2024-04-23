Hunter Adjustments Included in April 23rd Scheduled Maintenance

This morning with scheduled weekly maintenance, in addition to previously-planned adjustments to other classes
, we deployed several changes to Hunters in Season of Discovery.Hunter
As we previously noted, there are more adjustments coming for Hunters and other classes. In general, we intend to improve the ranged playstyle and diminish the melee playstyle so that the two become more equivalent.We apologize for the confusion caused by the changes above going live earlier than intended, and we intend to post more about further adjustments soon.Thank you for your patience and understanding.