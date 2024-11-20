How to Unlock the Bottomless Noggenfogger Elixir in Season of Discovery Phase 6

It is live and you didnt even try it? It is 200 noggenfoggers and you get a big one with 200 stacks. Its unique (8) and it goes into your keychain which is big!
As of yesterday's launch (11/19), this item is bugged. It says 1000 charges, but after the world server for Eastern Kingdoms went down shortly after purchasing TWO (they are unique to 2), both items now only show 232 charges after not using them at all.
So it’s a 20% discount then? (1000 for 800)
Paying for 800 Elixir + alle the effort, to get 1000 Charges... i dont know.
Marin Noggenfogger only wants the Laden Dew Gland, not those gray quality items
they don't even say where this "Bubbles" guy is how am I supposed to find him?
well, can we have it for retail pretty please <3
So this guide is totally wrong.Correct way in SoD is: You buy 1x for 200 Noggenfoggers. This give you 1 with 200 charges.The is Unique (8) so in total you can buy 8 for 1600 normal Noggenfogger Elixirs. If this was it, it would be a quite OK change since you would only need 1 bagspace per 200 but it is even better because the is now in the keyring and dont take up normal inventory space.So you can have 8x = 1600 Noggenfogger charges for 8 keyring slots, which is what I have atm.Pretty big
Can we have this on retail too please ? :)