How to Obtain the Rogue-Exclusive Shadowflame Sword in Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 seconds ago
by
Lydiavh
Now that
Molten Core
is available in Season of Discovery, Rogues have been happy to finally uncover the secret to their exclusive weapon, the
Shadowflame Sword
!
Not only does
Shadowflame Sword
have a great effect and some excellent stats, but it looks pretty cool too! When you activate
Blade Flurry
you are 'engulfed in Shadowflame' giving your character a great visual effect, as seen in this video below from
SimonizeShow
.
Rogues can aquire this sword by combining
Implacable Blackguard
and
Shadowflame Skull
.
The
Shadowflame Skull
has so far been confirmed to drop from
Majordomo Executus
in
Molten Core
and has a small clue in the text, pointing you toward your next step.
To obtain
Implacable Blackguard
, you must first either reach Exalted with the Thorium Brotherhood and craft
Blackguard
with Blacksmithing or purchase
Blackguard
from a Master Swordsmith.
The materials required to craft
Blackguard
are:
Lava Core
(6)
Fiery Core
(6)
Arcanite Bar
(10)
Dark Iron Bar
(6)
Guardian Stone
(12)
This sword can only be crafted at the Forge of
Lord Incendius
in
Blackrock Depths
.
Once you have
Blackguard
you then must reach Honored with the Thorium Brotherhood and exchange this, along with 25
Firelands Ember
and 2
Lava Core
for
Implacable Blackguard
.
You can reach Honored with the
Thorium Brotherhood
while collecting
Firelands Ember
by completing the Blackrock Eruption Event Dailies.
Once you have earned the
Implacable Blackguard
, and looted the
Shadowflame Skull
from Molten Core, you simply need to combine them by right-clicking on
Shadowflame Skull
in order to create your new
Shadowflame Sword
!
