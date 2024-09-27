This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How to Obtain the Priest Trinket 'Cassandra's Tome' in Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
53 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
The Priest-exclusive Trinket,
Cassandra's Tome
, has been found in Season of Discovery! This Trinket provides additional Shadow Damage, Healing, and an on-use effect that grants a 100% increased critical strike chance for your next non-periodic spell!
Cassandra's Tome Priest Class Trinket Guide
In order to acquire this Trinket, a Priest will first need to loot
Tarnished Bronze Scale
from
Chromaggus
in Blackwing Lair. Once equipped, the player will need to use this item in Tanaris, where they will be teleported to another plane of existence.
In this other world, you will be able to speak with a Dragon and peruse his books. However, once you return to Azeroth, you will need to obtain 5
Grimy Rune
that can be dropped by level 55+ enemies anywhere in the world. Once these Runes are cleaned, they will correspond to one of the books within the dragon's domain. Matching 5 of these Runes with their appropriate book will reward the player with
Cassandra's Tome
!
Rune of Healing Specialization Rune of Meditation Specialization
If you would like to learn more details about how to earn
Cassandra's Tome
, check out our Priest Class Trinket Guide!
1
Comment by
SinR
on 2024-09-27T20:00:08-05:00
Bro that sounds just as messed up as the Stratholme Priest Rune
Comment by
TheInnsanity
on 2024-09-27T20:08:45-05:00
Bro that sounds just as messed up as the Stratholme Priest Rune
as someone who helped with it 3 times, nothing is as bad as the strat priest rune
1
