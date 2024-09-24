This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How to Get Treatise of the Falcon - Season of Discovery Phase 5
Classic
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
perculia
Hunters can learn a new Aspect in Season of Discovery Phase 5 - Treatise of the Falcon is sold by some vendors!
This item is BoP and
not
limited stock so it should be easy for Hunters to acquire!
Treatise of the Falcon
now allows the ranged attack benefits from
Aspect of the Hawk
and
Improved Aspect of the Hawk
to also apply to melee attacks.
Alliance Vendor
Natheril Raincaller
is located at 51.4 30.8 by Starbreeze Village in Winterspring.
Natheril Raincaller
Horde Vendor
Gruul Darkblade
is located at 22.2 51.2 by the Horde flight path in Azshara.
Gruul Darkblade
