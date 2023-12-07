How to Get Darkmoon Faire Storage Box 14 Slot Bag - Season of Discovery

Already got it on Day 1. Paid like 2g because the Auction House was flooded with some of the things to turn in.
Information of note:* The NPCs will only offer 3 "tiers" of quests because of the level 25 cap.* When you reach certain reputation milestones you can no longer complete the quests from lower tiers - limiting the amount of turn-ins you can do of low tiers and meaning you must turn in lower tiers before higher tiers if doing a combination of them.* Most tier 3 items are hard to get with the level 25 cap meaning achievable quests are limited. Soft Bushy Tails drop from higher level mobs. Green Iron Bracers and Barbaric Harness both require more than 150 skill (current cap) in BS/LW respectively.* The easiest tier 3 quest to complete is Green Fireworks. 1 Heavy Leather + 1 Heavy Blasting Powder (made with 1 Heavy Stone) creates 3 fireworks and you need 36 per turn-in, which awards 8 tickets. That's 12 Heavy Leather and 12 Heavy Blasting Powder per turn-in. Horde need 6 turn-ins (72 of each resource) + the 5 "free" tickets to reach 50 (52) and Alliance would need 7 turn-ins (84 of each resource) to get to 56 tickets.* Alternatively, 9 turn-ins of a tier 2 quest + one lot of fireworks + 5 free tickets for Horde, or 10 turn-ins + one lot of fireworks for Alliance, would get you over 50.Prices of the items for tier 2 on Lone Wolf have been mad all week :)
And now all the turn-in items are going to spike to ridiculous prices