How to Acquire the 'Truthbearer' Paladin Swords in Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
The Paladin-exclusive Sword,
Truthbearer
, has been found in Season of Discovery! This two-handed sword has a chance to increase damage done by 15 and attack speed by 30%, and can also be shifted into the one-handed healing sword,
Truthbearer
.
Truthbearer Paladin Class Weapon Guide
To unlock this new item, Paladins will have to complete a very long quest chain that starts by looting the
Blood of the Lightbringer
from
Broodlord Lashlayer
in the Blackwing Lair raid. In addition to this epic sword, players will also earn
Ada's Amulet
during this quest chain.
Completing this quest chain may take some time, and involves a lot of interesting dialogue. Along the way, players will find a former Paladin named Aeonas in Western Plaguelands. Aeonas will task players with traveling to certain locations to perform specific tasks, from Uther's Tomb to Caer Darrow, Darkwhisper Gorge, the Ruins of Andorhal, and finally Demon Fall Canyon.
This is a massive quest chain that will lead players all over Azerorth, but it will be worth it once
Truthbearer
is yours! If you'd like to learn more details about this epic quest, check out our Truthbearer Paladin Class Weapon Guide!
