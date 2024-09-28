This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How to Acquire the Terrestris Shaman Shield in Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hr 45 min ago
by
PopularTopular
The Shaman-exclusive Shield,
Terrestris
, has been found in Season of Discovery! This Shield can be used to Tank, providing +7 Defense, or it can be changed to increase damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 20!
Terrestris Shaman Class Shield Guide
In order to earn this Shield, Shamans will need to loot
Hardened Elementium Slag
from
Broodlord Lashlayer
in Blackwing Lair. Beginning this quest will task the player with meeting
Brikk Keencraft
in
Stranglethorn Vale
.
While in Booty Bay, the player should purchase the
Supercharged Gobmogrifier
from
Pix Xizzix
for 50
Tarnished Undermine Real
. This will allow the player to enter Blackwing Lair and speak with
Master Elemental Shaper Krixix
. This goblin will task the player with retrieving the
Everburning Flame Core
in
Burning Steppes
.
Once this item is acquired, the player can head back into Blackwing Lair to obtain their very own
Terrestris
! If you would like more details about how to obtain this epic shield, make sure to check out our Terrestris Shaman Class Shield Guide!
1
Comment by
zomgz
on 2024-09-28T22:48:13-05:00
you could put the actual steps in the "guide" you know. no one will fault you.
Comment by
Gazagoblin
on 2024-09-28T23:23:01-05:00
Too much airbrush
Comment by
SinR
on 2024-09-29T00:16:20-05:00
you could put the actual steps in the "guide" you know. no one will fault you.
This is just a news report.
The actual guide has all steps in it. Even talks about the buffs it gives.
1
