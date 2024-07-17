How to Acquire Dungeon Set 2 (Tier 0.5) in Season of Discovery Phase 4

Yeah, it would be great to recieve the CORRECT gear for my spec...I specifically chose the "Ranged DPS Specialization" for Hunters. Opened the box and it was the Melee Boots, Pants, and Shoulders.....125g to buy the correct pieces. Opened a ticket and was basically told "not our problem".
I’ll see you guys when they make SoD casual friendly
Wait, they didn't update the Tier 0 version? That gear is garbage for raid prep; they only have base stats. Don't bother farming this set unless you have lots of time and hundreds of gold to blow on upgrading to Tier 0.5. There are much easier to acquire pre-bis options.
im like 20 runs deep on LBRS still no wildheart shoulders, hasnt even dropped once
Are we not going to talk about how dumb it is that the item to get the right Duke 100% of the time isn't in the game.