How to Acquire Benediction & Rhok'delar in Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 hr 49 min ago
by
Ease
With the release of Molten Core in Season of Discovery, all Phase 4 content is finally available! Everything that will be obtainable in this Phase is now up for grabs, including the powerful Class Weapons for Priests and Hunters:
Benediction
&
Rhok'delar, Longbow of the Ancient Keepers
Technically, it's more than just those two. The Priest weapon has two states that it can change between.
Benediction
is the healer version, while
Anathema
is the DPS counterpart. The staff has a duality to it and can be changed by simply right-clicking it while equipped.
Hunters also get more than just one weapon. In addition to the bow
Rhok'delar, Longbow of the Ancient Keepers
, they can acquire the best quiver in Classic:
Ancient Sinew Wrapped Lamina
. There is also a staff,
Lok'delar, Stave of the Ancient Keepers
, which previously wasn't the most desirable, but Hunters might just find themselves using it more often in Season of Discovery.
Season of Discovery Updates
With one exception (the quiver), these items all received updates in Season of Discovery. Most notable is perhaps the Hunter staff
Lok'delar, Stave of the Ancient Keepers
, which now grants Agility and a nice Attack Power bonus. The Priest staff mostly got minor number changes, but a big change is that the Cooldown to switch between
Benediction
and
Anathema
has been reduced from 30 minutes to 1 minute. Now you can change from Healer to DPS as often as you'd like!
How to Acquire the Weapons
To begin your journey to acquiring either of these weapons, you must venture into the
Molten Core
Raid. The item that begins the quests drop from
Majordomo Executus
:
The Eye of Divinity
for Priests, and
Ancient Petrified Leaf
for Hunters. Once you've looted these, you have a long journey ahead of you.
Your travels will require you to take down World Bosses, lead you to track down hidden demons across Azeroth (if you're a Hunter), and learn about the balance of Light and Shadow to unlock the powers of the
Splinter of Nordrassil
(if you're a Priest). Both quest lines are iconic, and worth doing simply because there is nothing else like them in WoW. But also, you get awesome loot.
While the quest chains are lengthy and can be quite challenging, we have guides that walk you through it, every step of the way! Check them out below, and let us know if you've been looking forward to earning these weapons in Season of Discovery - or if perhaps you've been allured by the
Flame Kitty for Druids
instead...
Rhok'delar and Lok'delar Guide Anathema and Benediction Guide
