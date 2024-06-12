How To Access Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

If you’re still not testing the PTR (Public Test Realm) with us, and you want to, we’ve made it easy to get started. Just follow these steps:CREATE A PTR ACCOUNT:
JOIN THE PTR:
- Log in to Blizzard Account Management.
- Select Games and Subscriptions.
- In the Starter Editions & Public Test Regions section, select Create PTR Account.
- Click the Create Account button.
- Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select World of Warcraft Classic from your Games list.
- In the selector above the Play button, change your Region / Account to Public Test Realm (Classic).
- Click Install (or Update) to install the PTR client. This becomes a Play button when ready.
- Click Play to log in to the PTR, and select any of the available Test Servers.
- Create a new test character, or copy over a character from your live account using the Copy Character button.
- Enter the game and test the new content!