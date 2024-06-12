How To Access Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

Log in to Blizzard Account Management.

Select Games and Subscriptions .

In the Starter Editions & Public Test Regions section, select Create PTR Account.

Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select World of Warcraft Classic from your Games list.

from your list. In the selector above the Play button, change your Region / Account to Public Test Realm (Classic) .

Click Install (or Update) to install the PTR client. This becomes a Play button when ready.

to log in to the PTR, and select any of the available . Create a new test character, or copy over a character from your live account using the Copy Character button.

button. Enter the game and test the new content!

If you’re still not testing the PTR (Public Test Realm) with us, and you want to, we’ve made it easy to get started. Just follow these steps: