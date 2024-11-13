How the 'Descent into Madness' Mechanic Will Work in Ahn'Qiraj - Season of Discovery Phase 6

New System – Descent into Madness



When players arrive at the first boss (Prophet Skeram or Kurinaxx) they are presented with an interactive obelisk object. This object is enabled by default which represents the baseline difficulty of the raid.

Raid groups that wish for an additional challenge may deactivate the obelisk. Doing so will add difficulty and sanity-based mechanics to the encounters and provide the raid with a finite number of attempts in which to defeat the next 3 bosses.

If the raid has no attempts remaining when they defeat a boss, the bonus chest will no longer be present and the next obelisk will no longer be able to be interacted with.

Defeating the boss with attempts remaining will activate a bonus chest, containing additional rewards. However, daring players may refrain from opening the chest and continue onward in the raid with the attempts remaining and deactivate the next boss’s obelisk to continue descending into madness.

After every third boss, the raid will reach a “checkpoint” and be able to open their chest and collect the rewards accrued to that point without ending their descent into madness run. The checkpoints occur after defeating the following bosses:



Battleguard Sartura or Moam

Battleguard Sartura or Moam Princess Huhuran

C’thun

Prophet Skeram → Bug Trio → Battleguard Sartura → Frankriss the Unyielding → Viscidus → Princess Huhuran → Twin Emperors → Ouro → C’thun

Kurinnaxx → General Rajaxx → Moam → Buru → Ayamiss → Ossirian

Due to the nature of this new challenge, the Season of Discovery version of Ahn’qiraj is now expected to be completed in the following order: