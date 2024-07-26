How One Trinket Changed the Race to World First - Season of Discovery

Everyone used to have fun but now every player is just straight min-maxing and it's sad
loved the race between uhh... . . who? and who? keep up the competition its ramping up soo fast!
"used to have fun"yeah, well, when I was young and Classic (and BC) was brand new, there were guilds that raider 6-7 times per week!and the cut-throat mentality of who is better and what is better killed all the casual fun I'd like in gaming (I was like 11 at the time)Now, I fully embrace what CE raiding is about, BUT in retail, I can achieve CE with 2-3 days/week raiding.Back in the day even the BEST players were %^&* in today's standards, and nope, there wasn't any "fun" in the high-end.Grind-grind-grind.(oh, and let's mention that WoW was THE EASIEST mmo on the market, that's why it's popularity skyrocketed. go watch everquest, dark age of camelot, asheron's call and other old-school mmos, vanilla wow was an absolute easy game compared to them)
They didn't grind rep for 30 hours, the spawns were bugged and they farmed it way quicker.
The real boss (jokingly....sort of lol) was the speed of the trash respawns. What the heck, corehounds? lol ...but for real.. anyone else experience SUPER fast respawn rates? Grats Crusader Strike & anyone else involved. Hope everyone is enjoying their MC Experiences :)
was not 30 hours of grinding. more like an hour of exploiting. what do they say? something early... often... world first.. zzzzz.
They claim they farmed mobs for ages. Chances are they used the unintended rep gains from Searing Gorge quest bosses on a one minute respawn timer, before it got fixed.
Just remove this trinket Blizzard.
For those who doesn't know, during the first couple of days (hotfixed on monday) of phase 4 you could get +100 rep with the waterlords by killing the duke in the cave during the daily event in Searing Gorge. The respawn timer on the duke was around 1 min.So if you were smart, you could farm around 6k rep just by killing the duke over and over again during the event.
> Players playing the game they want and enjoy> Basement rat calls them losers playing wow 12h a day
im done with game the second they added the SOM changes back
These are the degenerates classic players applaud? SoD was fun see you guys next year
After multiple rounds of classic wow - and playing since release - I made the decision to take a step back tonight. I have always loved this era of the World of Warcraft, but the min-max culture is just extremely boring in an MMORPG. `how do you turn this on` was a great code to run in AoE II, but the Cobra always left you fed up and over the game in 15 minutes. takenotetv might need to touch grass.
i was hoping to come on here and see fixes for the trash spawns but its just this random post about a wf that no one cares about by ppl that no one knows.