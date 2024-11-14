This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How Bonus Loot Rewards Work in Ahn'Qiraj - Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Spongy
As a part of the recent
Season of Discovery 1.15.5 PTR Development Notes
, Blizzard has clarified how the bonus loot rewards will work in the Ahn'Qiraj raid of Season of Discovery!
New System - Descent into Madness
Based on feedback from previous phases of raid content, the baseline number of rewards per boss has been increased in the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj & Ruins of Ahn’QIraj and fewer power-affecting rewards come from the bonus chests. Most items coming from the bonus chests are tradeskill-related or cosmetic in nature, but there are a few bonus items scattered throughout the bonus chests as well.
Please note that any power-affecting item that can be obtained from the bonus chests can also just drop normally.
