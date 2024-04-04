Hotfixes April 4 Druid, Shaman, Nightmare Incursions, The Blood Moon - Season of Discovery

April 4, 2024Season of Discovery
Shaman
- Players can now correctly activate their other talent specialization while under the effects of the preparation aura in Battlegrounds.
- Druid
Efflorescence will now work properly when Swiftmend is used on a guardian or pet belonging to a party member.
Nightmare Incursions
- Healing Rain can no longer be cast when targeted a non-player (as intended in its text).
The Blood Moon
- Vengeful Ancient and Doomkin are now categorized Elite (was Rare Elite).
- Credit for defeating Larsera, Florius, Ylanthrius, and Tyrannikus is now awarded cross-faction.
- Zanzil the Outcast
Ward of Zanzil will now despawn after 30 seconds, summon a reduced number of zombie skeletons, and will be recast less frequently.
- Ward of Zanza no longer has totem immunities, and Zombies will despawn after a short period of time.
The Crystal Shore Blood Moon graveyard is now farther north.