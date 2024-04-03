Hotfixes April 3 Hunter and Shaman - Season of Discovery

Fixed an issue with the Spirit of Zandalar buff given out by turning in the “Heart of Hakkar” quest not being granted to players in Booty Bay.

The quest “Salvaging the Salvagematic” can once again be picked up from Ziri Littlesprocket after completing the “Salvagematic 9000” quest.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the Blood Moon event from working properly.

Hunter



Fixed an issue where the Frenzy tooltip on the master Hunter now correctly shows 6% instead of the incorrect 40%. This has no effect on the actual damage done by the pet.

Electromantic Caster Mail set – Reduced Lightning Bolt cast time reduction to 0.1 seconds (was 0.2 seconds).



Developer’s note: This set bonus was really strong and resulted in 10% more Lightning Bolts. We’ve reduced the cast time reduction to avoid the possibility of this older set bonus not being replaced with later Phase 3 gear.

Fixed an issue with Way of Earth that caused it to continually trigger the global cooldown while dual-wielding.