Hotfixes April 3 Hunter and Shaman - Season of Discovery

April 3, 2024Season of Discovery
April 2, 2024Season of Discovery
- Fixed an issue with the Spirit of Zandalar buff given out by turning in the “Heart of Hakkar” quest not being granted to players in Booty Bay.
- The quest “Salvaging the Salvagematic” can once again be picked up from Ziri Littlesprocket after completing the “Salvagematic 9000” quest.
Shaman
- Fixed an issue that was preventing the Blood Moon event from working properly.
- Hunter
Fixed an issue where the Frenzy tooltip on the master Hunter now correctly shows 6% instead of the incorrect 40%. This has no effect on the actual damage done by the pet.
- Electromantic Caster Mail set – Reduced Lightning Bolt cast time reduction to 0.1 seconds (was 0.2 seconds).
Developer’s note: This set bonus was really strong and resulted in 10% more Lightning Bolts. We’ve reduced the cast time reduction to avoid the possibility of this older set bonus not being replaced with later Phase 3 gear.
Fixed an issue with Way of Earth that caused it to continually trigger the global cooldown while dual-wielding.