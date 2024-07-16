Hand of Injustice Now Available - Season of Discovery Hotfixes for July 16

your kidding me? Ranged attacks and ranged AP? why tf am i running endless emperor runs when the hunters get to buy an item? what other thing from this vendor do rets/prot pally need?
Wow, that bag change is a kick in the di$k to people who haven't upgraded their bags yet.Previously people could have the rune cloth ones made and run them until they can afford to upgrade them.Now making a rune cloth bag is a dead-end trap and waste of mats while making them worthless.Such an anti QoL change what are they thinking....
HUNTERS KEEP WINNING
This is a joke, we are farming BRD with low % drop chance and hunters just get it from the vendor after clearing few dungeons.
Nice changes. Now you just need to do something about the abomination that is the BRE/BRM pvp event. How in the world they managed to make something this god awful is beyond me.
Hunter being disqustingly OP with their traps, literally ruining the fun in every AV and BRM event.What happens? They fkin give them a vendor obtained hand of justice in a hotfix.. You SoD devs are for sure smoking the strongest kind of crack.