This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Green Trial of the Dragonflight Blackwing Lair Weekly Bonus - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
34 minutes ago
by
Serenl
This week's Trial of the Dragonflight bonus in
Blackwing Lair
is the
Green Trial
.
If you'd like to learn more about the Trials of the Dragonflight in
Blackwing Lair
, check out our guide below!
Blackwing Lair Dragonflight Trials
When you clear
Blackwing Lair
with trials active, you have a chance at getting a
Shadowflame Weapon
. If you have the empowered Aspect active, your raid will be rewarded with a special loot chest at the end!
On EU servers the weekly empowered aspect may have changed earlier than expected, with players reporting that the bonus changed from
Blue Trial
to
Green Trial
mid-raid on Tuesday Evening, rather than at the usual EU reset time.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 4 Comments
Hide 4 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
baitcomment
on 2024-10-01T16:05:16-05:00
did they add weekly vault also?
Comment by
Fearture
on 2024-10-01T16:07:13-05:00
did they add weekly vault also?
Yep, you just have to be playing in retail to use that system. Works great!
Comment by
TheInnsanity
on 2024-10-01T16:12:18-05:00
I thought everyone said it would be black this week.
Comment by
Nexum
on 2024-10-01T16:24:04-05:00
the bonus changed from Blue Trial to Green Trial mid-raid on Tuesday Evening, rather than at the usual EU reset time.
Reporting? We just got scammed xDDD
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News