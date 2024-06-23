Green Goblin Shredder Model Datamined in Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

Mount would be awesome :)
WoW has some of the ugliest mounts hands down, what even is this thing
I would be really interested in a fully original instance in SoD. Doing the original content with the runes and itemization changes has been fun, but having a piece of original content designed specifically for these systems would be great. And yes a shredder mount would be fantastic too, though I think this model might be just a boss for whatever they have planned, be it an open world event or something else.
I just woke up saw this title and thought of the green goblin glider from the spiderman movie way back in like 2005.
ok, are they going to let us transfer off their broken servers yet?