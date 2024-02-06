This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Greater Insignia PvP Trinkets Available for Rank 5 - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 hr 1 min ago
by
Rokman
With Phase 2 launching on Thursday, Blizzard has pushed the patch to live realms on Season of Discovery, where players are already figuring out where some things can be found! The updated PvP Trinkets
which we datamined last week
, are available from PvP Vendors to players that have achieved Rank 5 in PvP. To learn more about the PvP Honor System,
check out our guide here
.
1
Comment by
tedem82
on 2024-02-06T16:39:48-06:00
It could be 75g :D
Comment by
zequill
on 2024-02-06T16:55:01-06:00
Some patch notes would be good, must be something else we have to discover.
Comment by
Pzyho
on 2024-02-06T17:33:08-06:00
It could be 75g :D
Did you not open your eyes and look at the 1g 20s screenshot.. ?
1
