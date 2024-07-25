This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Golemagg Dropping Additional Sulfuron Ingots in Molten Core - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Passionate
Golemagg the Incinerator
in Molten Core has been dropping far more
Sulfuron Ingot
s than players anticipated, even dropping as many as 4 at a time on Heat Level 3! Players will need 8
Sulfuron Ingot
s in total to craft the
Sulfuron Hammer
, the primary component to create the
Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros
Legendary Mace.
Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros Guide
With
Sulfuron Hammer
being buffed, this means a lot more players will be able to pre-emptively craft their hammer and upgrade it into the
Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros
immediately if they happen to get their hands on the
Eye of Sulfuras
.
Players have also previously needed one
Sulfuron Ingot
to complete
A Binding Contract
and learn the recipe to craft
Sulfuron Hammer
. While we currently have a Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros Guide, please be aware that the process may be subject to change in Season of Discovery.
