Gnomeregan Will Be 10-Player Raid & Should It Be Delayed? - Season of Discovery

Delay the raid, SM already gives people the option to sit in a 5 man and pure level if they want to, which is a double edged sword. One side its going to make it smooth, the other is that the first 2 weeks of Phase 1 were so much fun with 100s of players in each zone and real outdoor activity the game has lacked in a long time
More 10 man raids means more accessible content for social/casual groups. It is a great format that means more guilds and PUG can be successful in drafting a group/comp.Delaying release is a good idea as it stops the absolute certainty that people will act irrationally and hit 40 within one/two days and be farming/gatekeeping the instance way ahead of anybody else catching up./closethread and send me commission please blizz.
yes then people cant rush so fast
No, it shouldn't be delayed.The people who want to rush to 40 then clear the raid ASAP should be able to, and those that want to take it slowly should be able to. By placing a week delay on the raid's launch, one group is denied their opportunity for no benefit to the other group. It doesn't affect you if other people clear the raid before you.Furthermore, the "sweaties," as people are oft to call them, will instead spend that first week sweating even more by rushing to 40, leveling Engineering and farming gear. This will not, as many wrongfully think, let people relax and take it easy; it instead ensures they have to go hard for even longer.Source: I am one of said sweaties. A delay means far more stressful play than a quick 1-2 day burn and some time to take it easy before next reset.
Should be delayed. No matter the excuse, the try hards will rush to 40, and the "meta" will be molded and enforced on everyone else when they get there in a reasonable amount of time. Come the 2nd reset, everyone will be expected to build their groups in a certain way, and for each boss to do only the one acceptable strat.
DO NOT time-gate the raid. Instead of allowing people to "catch up", you'll instead be allowing the tryhards to farm all "pre-raid" bis and maxxing every single thing possible to stomp the raid even harder. It will have the opposite effect.
Delay it for 2 weeks. Tryhards aren't gonna go anywhere. They will just complain and farm SM, so who cares. They would do that anyway
Why the hell would you delay it? Casuals won't reach 40 in a week anyway so give something to more sweaty players to do.
only ''nolifers'' don't need delay, classic is not retail 1 hour 10 levels up leveling, and yet we have players here which don't like retail but want retail stuff here :Dwhat a community :D
How can the community possibly make a good decision if no one knows how difficult gnomer is?
I do not like keeping of 10 man raids. Since it's likely class balance will not be fixed, as Blizzard has addressed this saying "Not every spec will be viable in every scenario", the bottom half of the dps classes will struggle to be brought. Feels bad for casters.
Why does it need to be delayed? If you are ready to go in then go in. If you don't have time to get there as quickly then YOU wait. I have never understood why some people think it is ok to delay others from doing something just because they cannot themselves do it.