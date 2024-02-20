Gnomeregan Raid Lockout Issue FIXED - Season of Discovery

Greetings,We are aware of an issue that caused some players who became saved to Gnomeregan between 7:00AM PST on Monday, Feb 19th and 7:00AM PST this morning (Tuesday Feb, 20th) to not properly have their raid lockout reset during today’s maintenance as expected.We are currently investigating this issue and hope to have more information very soon. We greatly appreciate your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience.– The WoW Classic Team

Hello again,Wanted to provide an update and let everyone know that we’ve run an operation on our database that should have reset Gnomeregan raid lockouts for those who had been saved yesterday, Feb 21st and incorrectly had their lockouts persist after maintenance this morning.If you ran Gnomeregan yesterday and are still seeing a raid lockout in your /raidinfo frame today, you may need to log out for several minutes for your raid lock to correctly reset.Going forward, Gnomeregan will operate on the same reset schedule as Blackfathom Deeps. This means the next reset will occur on Thursday Feb 22nd in North America and Australia, with the following reset for those regions occurring on Sunday Feb 25th, then again on Wednesday Feb 28th, and so on resetting every 3 days going forward.Thank you for your patience as we worked to resolve this issue, and we apologize for the confusion and inconvenience.