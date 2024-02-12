Gnomeregan Crafted Gear Guide - Season of Discovery

Is it me or is the paladin healing helm's on use just bad when compared to the cloth, leather, and mail on use abilities? The main problem with paladin healing is that we are always pigeonholed into cloth gear for the most part. Adding this is a good start but its still not worth going into blacksmithing because the alternatives are just better.
Seems like they took gold sink and ran with it. It's a little absurd to pay 3 mounts worth of gold to get both crafted profession perks. All this does is promote gold buying...
Nice prices Blizzard xd Does anyone see this process connected with GDKP?What about people who never did GDKP.. where we will find this gold? I cant even describe how ridiculous is this on 40 lv
So this guide is supposed to tell us where to get these things but all its done is link what we can make and for how much.... Who is letting all these guides be written and published before they have some factual/right information and not click-bait. Also with blizz banning GDKP (Thank you) why are they making such huge gold sinks in game? It makes no sense.... I went from being able to buy most of my characters mount to now only being able to afford 2 of 7 characters and everything costs and arm and a leg to get now.