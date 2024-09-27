This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Gla’sir Range Increased, Horn of Lordaeron Quest & Blackwing Lair Fixes - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
5 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Season of Discovery which increases the healing range of the new Druid epic Staff -
Gla'sir
, fixes an issue with the
Horn of Lordaeron
quest, and fixes bugs related to the
Blackwing Lair
raid.
September 27, 2024
Season of Discovery
The Druid weapon
Gla'sir
will now pick damage targets of its damage effect based on the target's location instead of the Druid's own location. The range for the healing effect has been increased to 40 yards.
Fixed an interaction issue with
Tidal Waves
Shaman rune and
Chain Heal
. Chain Heal will no longer sometimes not generate a charge of
Tidal Waves
.
The quest "
The Price of Hope
" is no longer required to be completed to start the quest "
Our Wayward Friend
" at
Katherine the Pure
to start the
Horn of Lordaeron
.
Blackwing Lair
Victor Nefriendius
now despawns during the Razorgore encounter.
Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the first door in
Blackwing Lair
from opening after wiping on
Broodlord Lashlayer
.
Fixed an issue that allowed
Nefarian
's initial
Shadow Flame
spell to affect player pets.
