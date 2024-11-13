GDKPs Will Be Banned in Fresh WoW Classic & Hardcore Servers





GDKP Policy



In line with our policy enacted on Season of Discovery realms in NA and EU, we will not allow gold dragon kill point (GDKP) runs in Anniversary realms in the NA and EU regions.



Note: This policy will not be implemented in regions outside of NA and EU at this time, though we reserve the right to change this.



While we understand that there are some benefits for those who find this a convenient way to gain gear, we also recognize that there are concerns surrounding GDKP eroding traditional guild and social structures that are a part of the spirit of the game. Player feedback in Season of Discovery realms in NA and EU has largely been positive about this change, and it aligns with our internal findings.



We will continue to monitor feedback about this topic closely, and we may make adjustments to this policy in the future.

