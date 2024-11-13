Future Plans for Season of Discovery Will Be Revealed Soon

Following today’s Warcraft Direct
, we hope you’re as excited as we are about everything coming to WoW Classic! We hope that Season of Discovery players caught a glimpse at some of the exciting new content and rewards we have in store for you.
Many players want to know more about the future for your Season of Discovery characters, and we want to repeat what we’ve said in the past:
We have no plans to delete Season of Discovery characters or to shut down the SoD realms. We plan to continue supporting them, and we’re hard at work on everything else that’s coming … Soon™
.