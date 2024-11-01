From 'Scepter of the Shifting Sands' to Temple of Ahn’Qiraj - Season of Discovery Phase 6 Timeline

November 12: Scepter of the Shifting Sands questline opens with regional resets.

Face your fears when you gather your allies to confront the Old God, C’thun in Ahn’Qiraj and the Dragons of Nightmare in the Nightmare Grove, plus more in Season of Discovery Phase 6.Before you go charging into Ahn’Qiraj, you’ll need to begin your journey with the "Scepter of the Shifting Sands" questline which begins ahead of the phase on November 12 with regional resets.Here’s what you can look forward to in the weeks to come: