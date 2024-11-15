Fresh Classic PvP Realms Will Enforce Faction Balance





Character Transfers



On these new Anniversary realms, transfers will be unavailable (except for transfers to a Normal realm for Hardcore characters). Normal realm characters must remain on Normal realms, and PvP realm characters will be locked to PvP realms. On Hardcore realms, should players wish to transfer either dead or living characters to a Normal realm, they will be able to do so. There is no way to transfer back to Hardcore realms.



Enforced Faction Balance on PvP Realms



In Season of Discovery, we implemented enforced faction balance on all PvP realms. This means that the population of Horde and Alliance characters on each PvP realm remains almost perfectly balanced. If the faction balance ever starts to lean too far in one direction or the other, character creation for the more populous side is temporarily paused until balance is restored.



The results have been overwhelmingly successful, and feedback on this system has been positive. Therefore, we will enforce faction balance on new Anniversary PvP realms.



