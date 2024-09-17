Free Character Transfers Now Available in Season of Discovery

These changes are now Live!

One further change will take place with the next realm restarts, Crusader Strikes ruleset will change from RP-PvP to PvP. Crusader Strike has always been a dubious role play realm since its creation and we want to ensure that players uncomfortable with roleplay are not unfairly actioned for RP ruleset violations.

Lastly we have however held off on opening OCE to US transfers at this time as feedback was strongly mixed on this topic, trending more towards negative than positive.

Unfortunately we do not have any other technical solutions that are supported in Classic to allow more dynamic cross-region play between OCE and US so if and when this move comes it will be all or nothing.

On this particular topic we would welcome further discourse, there is no wrong or right answer so it’s very helpful to see a wider range of player thoughts.