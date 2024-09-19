Free Character Moves Now Available For Oceanic Realms - Season of Discovery

Hey there,

We have poured through all the feedback on this topic and settled on a direction forward for the Oceanic realms in Season of Discovery.

As of now, transfers are available from -

Penance (AU) —> Wild Growth

Shadowstrike (AU) —> Crusader Strike

Wild Growth —> Penance (AU)

Crusader Strike —> Shadowstrike (AU

We’re leaving this both direction Free Character Move open to allow players to move a character, see how things feel and decide if they wish to commit and discuss things within their communities on next steps. The path back to the Oceanic realms is currently planned to remain open for the next two weeks, but we will evaluate extending that date if needed. It will not remain open indefinitely to avoid creating faction imbalance back-doors and farming shenanigans.

It is our belief that your best experiences within Season of Discovery lie on the larger realms and the effect of increased ping times is far less impactful than many players think. Classic World of Warcraft was designed for a world where dial-up was the norm and still performs well in surprisingly high latency. But, we also understand this is going to be very subjective to everyone.

We thank you for your patience while we mulled over the options here and hope this solution gives as much flexibility as possible for Oceanic players to try things out.