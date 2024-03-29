Free Character Moves for Chaos Bolt (US) - New Player Character Creation Closed



At the beginning of Season of Discovery we reassured you that there was no wrong choice for realms and that if any realms population started to fall disproportionately, we would enable Free Character Moves off that realm.



Holding to that promise, we have opened Free Character Moves from the Chaos Bolt-US RPPVP realm to Crusader Strike-US RPPVP with this weeks maintenance. Additionally, new player character creation has been disabled on Chaos Bolt-US.



These transfers are not time limited, and PvP enforced faction balance remains in effect on Crusader Strike-US.



Thank you!



The Free Character Transfer service for this realm is temporarily disabled while we investigate a bug.



