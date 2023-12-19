Four Phases Planned for Season of Discovery in 2024

Season of Discovery Phases





Phase

Cap

Raids

Zone Events

Launch







Phase 1

Level 25

Blackfathom Deeps

Ashenvale

November 2023







Phase 2

Level 40

Gnomeregan

Stranglethorn Vale

Jan/Feb 2024







Phase 3

Level 50





Spring 2024







Phase 4

Level 60





Summer 2024







Phase 5

Level 60





Autumn 2024







So you teased Karazhan Crypts, and other stuff at higher levels, what is the plan with Molten Core, Blackwing Lair, AQ40, Naxxramas? Are we going to go to these raids in Season of Discovery?



I think players will want to be able to express themselves as their character in these iconic locations. I think there is room for us to provide additional challenges in old raids, whether that's something we borrow from Season of Mastery or something new entirely. Ultimately, people want to be able to flex and show off their new builds, their runes, and show Ragnaros who's boss. Those raids are still such an iconic part of Classic WoW and we can't take those outs.



Well, wait a minute. If you bring all those raids back, what are you going to do for Tier Sets? Are you going to make a Mage Healer Tier Set? A Warlock Tank Tier Set?



I think that's on the table.