First Rune for Each Race and Class Combination - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Rokman
After the first day of
Rune Discoveries
, Wowhead has been gathering as much information as possible to update our Class Rune Discovery Guides. One of the most frequently asked questions for players heading into Season of Discovery, is what is the first Rune players will be able to unlock. Well, here is the table for every Race and Class combination, the rune they will unlock, and the associated quest.
First Runes for Each Race and Class - Season of Discovery
Race
Class
Rune
Quest
Night Elf
Druid
Engrave Chest - Fury of Stormrage
Relics of the Kaldorei
Night Elf
Hunter
Engrave Gloves - Chimera Shot
A Hunter's Strength
Dwarf
Hunter
Engrave Gloves - Chimera Shot
Trek Through the Caves
Gnome
Mage
Engrave Gloves - Ice Lance
Spell Research
Human
Mage
Engrave Gloves - Ice Lance
Spell Research
Human
Paladin
Engrave Gloves - Crusader Strike
Relics of the Light
Dwarf
Paladin
Engrave Gloves - Crusader Strike
Relics of the Light
Night Elf
Priest
Engrave Gloves - Penance
Meditation on Elune
Dwarf
Priest
Engrave Gloves - Penance
Meditation on the Light
Human
Priest
Engrave Gloves - Penance
Meditation on the Light
Human
Rogue
Engrave Gloves - Shadowstrike
Thrice Stolen
Night Elf
Rogue
Engrave Gloves - Shadowstrike
Second-Story Work
Gnome
Rogue
Engrave Gloves - Shadowstrike
Thrice Stolen
Dwarf
Rogue
Engrave Gloves - Shadowstrike
Thrice Stolen
Human
Warlock
Engrave Gloves - Haunt
Stolen Power
Gnome
Warlock
Engrave Gloves - Haunt
Stolen Power
Human
Warrior
Engrave Gloves - Victory Rush
The Lost Rune
Gnome
Warrior
Engrave Gloves - Victory Rush
The Lost Rune
Dwarf
Warrior
Engrave Gloves - Victory Rush
The Lost Rune
Night Elf
Warrior
Engrave Gloves - Victory Rush
Amidst the Shadowed Webs
Tauren
Druid
Engrave Chest - Fury of Stormrage
Relics of the Tauren
Troll
Hunter
Engrave Gloves - Chimera Shot
Rugged Terrain
Orc
Hunter
Engrave Gloves - Chimera Shot
Hunt for the Rune
Tauren
Hunter
Engrave Gloves - Chimera Shot
A Hunter's Strength
Tauren
Hunter
Engrave Gloves - Chimera Shot
A Hunter's Strength
Undead
Mage
Engrave Gloves - Ice Lance
Spell Research
Troll
Mage
Engrave Gloves - Ice Lance
Spell Research
Undead
Priest
Engrave Gloves - Penance
Meditation on Undeath
Troll
Priest
Engrave Gloves - Penance
Wisdom of the Loa
Orc
Rogue
Engrave Gloves - Shadowstrike
Atop the Cliffs
Troll
Rogue
Engrave Gloves - Shadowstrike
Atop the Cliffs
Undead
Rogue
Engrave Gloves - Shadowstrike
The Scarlet Rune
Orc
Shaman
Engrave Chest - Overload
Icons of Power
Troll
Shaman
Engrave Chest - Overload
Icons of Power
Tauren
Shaman
Engrave Chest - Overload
Icons of Power
Orc
Warlock
Engrave Gloves - Haunt
Stolen Power
Undead
Warlock
Engrave Gloves - Haunt
The Lost Rune
Orc
Warrior
Engrave Gloves - Victory Rush
A Trial of Fitness
Undead
Warrior
Engrave Gloves - Victory Rush
The Lost Rune
Troll
Warrior
Engrave Gloves - Victory Rush
A Trial of Fitness
Tauren
Warrior
Engrave Gloves - Victory Rush
Into the Brambles
1
Comment by
Kyxt
on 2023-12-01T00:42:44-06:00
Weird way to format this. But thanks!
1
