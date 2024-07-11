This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
First New Rune Found in Season of Discovery Phase 4!
Classic
Posted
8 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
With Phase 4 now live, we have discovered the first new Rune in Season of Discovery's latest content phase! This idol unlocks
Improved Swipe
, which can be Engraved in the Cloak slot.
To see the full Improved Swipe Rune Guide, take a look at our Improved Swipe Rune Guide for Season of Discovery Phase 4 for more information.
We will be updating all of our Rune Guides throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back often to see what other Runes we've discovered! What Runes from the PTR are you most looking forward to obtaining? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Improved Swipe Rune Guide - Season of Discovery Phase 4
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News