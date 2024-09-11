Firelands Embers Used to Purchase Elemental Essences - Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR

Old news is old news.Essence of Earth 30 embers. KEKW
Season of Everything on a vendor lmao what is the reason to farm anything at this point...
Why make catch up gear when we can just delete
golden pearl on vendor when?
Well, I guess I still get a good chunk of gold from doing all my dailies on my alts... these essences will be even more dirt cheap, might not even be worth the click to spend my embers on them lmfao.For all our alts sake though, just add some alt catchup gear already >.<
HoJ on a vendor when? or make the hunter version to drop from Emp as well I mean :P That class doesn't need to farm anything.
comments are an amazing display of why game devs should recognize that the customer is always wrong and if they want to make a good and well balanced game they need to have a strong independent identity as devs which i do think the sod devs have to some degree considering what they've said about how they want to change tanking/threat/aoe in future iterations of classic content and some other stuff