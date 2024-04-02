This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Find the Best Quest Rewards at Level 50 in Phase 3 Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hr 30 min ago
by
Archimtiros
Quest rewards are a great source of gear as players level up and prepare to tackle the updated Sunken Temple raid, so we've released a new guide detailing the best quest rewards at level 50 in Phase 3 Season of Discovery! From
Mark of the Chosen
to the ever popular
Carrot on a Stick
, we break down dungeon quests, class quests, and more, to help you get a reliable reward.
Best Quest Rewards in Phase 3
Many of these rewards will require you to complete quests that are normally recommended for characters closer to level 55 or even 60, which means you might need to put together a full group to complete the quests. On the other hand, some of the listed quests and rewards were already available in Phase 2 - but there are simply no better quest rewards at level 50. You'll have to look to dungeon loot or professions in order to replace those!
