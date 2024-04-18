Feedback Requested on Upcoming Class Changes - Season of Discovery

is this the new main wow or whats going on
Give shadow priest twilight dev proc on mind blast cast
Holy Paladin rune Idea: Make Judgement of Light scale with bonus spell power/healing.
How can we not mention Balance druids? Shadow priest is bottom with balance druid, BUT provides the utility as mentioned. Balance druid utility is uncomparable, but the dps is. Please look at the casters vs melee currently as a whole.Edit idea : Maybe we can take a look at armor value assessing, like in gnomer
Add Dk to SoD
Great so NOTHING on mages being @#$% still. Cool.
Please for the love of god do not make us have to take Mind Flay again. It's not satisfying at all with it's range being as short as it is and how disjointed it is for solo content.
Make SoC for Ret viable again. The fast weapon meta sucks.
Hello where is feral dps in that list?
Make feral cat something better than just WF bot for alliance
Shadow priest doesn’t need mindflay. We like mind spike as our filler. Why force it onto players? We don’t want it. Mind spike allows better flexibility also. ( we also don’t know what else belt might offer instead )I suggest working on removing some stuff off of global cd such as VE and Humi. The first 5 seconds of every pull is what really puts shadow priest behind atm. And Ofc, a bit of a dmg increase never hurt ( in pve ).Rogues: They had an entire phase and in general are not people’s first pick for raid invites, so you need to be careful not to reduce their damage in assassination to make swords look more appealing. Swords don’t shine atm not only duo to lack of runes but also talent points, and could even out on 60. The carnage rune was a nice touch for saber slash but was just stolen by mutilate anyways. Consider reducing the energy cost of SS or adding runes that are sword related more.Rogue tanks are actually amazing in single target but are completely trash when it comes to dungeons and aoe pulls making inviting them lepers by raid leaders. Yet it seems that’s not even on your mind. It’s also an expensive tank if you go the grenade route to try and keep up with shamans, which you won’t.Warriors are actually starting to shine, even tho logs speak for 1% of players, you can tell getting those extra 10 talent points on 50 and gear that’s actually on par with most entry lvl 60 epics is important.
Just add Light of Dawn for Holy Paladins. It's an easy and simple, yet very effective spell. No need to do some &*!@ with Judgement of Light - this spell is pure trash.
I don’t understand why casters are being completely ignored? Is it because physical dpsers are more aggressive in conversations? Casters need some love… It’s lame we have to join these conversations for something to be done when it’s obvious!Warlocks were garbage in classic/vanilla and in return we get one single phase mainly because of enemy’s armor. Warriors have been top of charts for long enough. I thought SoD was going to be different… so disappointing. Who cares if they complain about not being #1, please stop catering to the warriors constantly…
Please give paladins a rune that works somewhat in relation to the WOTLK Ret talent “Judgements of the Wise”. With mana dumping and having to twist into seal of wisdom you lose a lot of possible damage uptime.
not even mentioned ele shamans....we are forced to play in melee casters suck, we need better scaling
Shadow Priest: Dont bring back Mind Flay. Mind spike feels great and there is no room for both in the rotation. Otherwise: make mind spike a random proc when channeling Mind Flay.Holy Paladin: Light of Dawn for aoe healing.Healer Mage: Make Temporal Anomaly raid wide/5-10 people at a time prioritizing those without shield