February 12 Hotfixes - Season of Discovery

Was really hoping to see a fix for Charge being broken right now.
You nerfed us even harder than the nerf earlier tonight? Cmon....
ait it was fun 14 years as boomie time to get a job and quit this *!@# game
Can we please be able to cast Sunfire while in Moonkin Form!
If you want us to focus on casted spells fix the pushback resistance from Eclipse that's not working. And stop making starsurge consume a charge of eclipse buffs.
30% to 35% now? Cool keep it coming
Can you make the spirit healers in bloodmoon also ress pets? So it works like in battlegrounds.
Based and justified nerf ty. Now fix Mind Blast + PW: Death 1 shots and whatever the *!@# melee hunters are doing.
it was a fun 3 days of boomie being viable for once
Starsurge went down from doing 400 damage on a normal hit to 210 and not even mentioning that its extra 5 yards got removed recently. Whats special about it now? No longer feels good to press. Its just a starfire buff to keep up with and hopefully will finish casting and hit something before everything dies from other classes killing them quicker than youEclipse "pushback buff" doesn't exist or has always just been a tooltip mistake. Trying to force us into a playstyle to cast starfire and the pushback buff doesnt even workAcquiring Nourish rune is is still impossible for PVP servers because the coding on it sucks, can't take flight paths nor boats, forcing players to have to figure out a way to trick the game into convincing the game that you are doing everything correctly.Feral gets the game changing rune phase one with windufry and now gets the spotlight big rune with questline in phase 2 againMeanwhile...Already very strong classes in the game get buffs and have more playstyles opened up for themOther specs not as strong get buffs and are now performing wellTired of begging to be considered into any group for serious content
the worst spec in classic is finally actually playable and then blizzard $%^&s on them. meanwhile Rogues, hunters and spriest get buffed and continue to dominate pvp. god forbid blizzard lets boomkins actually be somewhat useful. #$% this company
"Players who resurrect in Stranglethorn Vale during the Blood Moon event and gain Drained of Blood will now be immune to attack during its duration, but unable to cast spells or attack. They can mount and move to another location and are invisible to players outside their party."...but you know who CANT mount? players whos mounts are spells... like paladins and warlocks :( -sincerely,a paladin.<3
very good and important nerf, thanks blizzard <3 that was really necessaryi was farming goldvines through out the whole night and i knew something happend cause something was different, not a single time i got attacked by a lolsurge druid that casted starsurge + sunfire + plz run fast little kitty form + starsurge + sunfire + /lol /strong /win .and then i see this here , very good.
So, there is a bug that somehow wipes all your stacks. I dont know how to reproduce it. It may have to do with people leaving your party. Not sure. Please fix.
Fix the Nourish rune questline and start putting up PTRs so this stuff can be tested. We datamine and figure everything out day 1 anyway - would rather have less bugs and more balance