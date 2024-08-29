This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Famous NPCs from Azeroth's Past Datamined on Season of Discovery PTR - 20th Anniversary Hints?
Classic
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
Wowhead
On the Season of Discovery PTR, we've datamined models of important NPCs from Azeroth's past. Could this be hints of a 20th anniversary celebration?
We've found models of Arthas, Frostmourne, and Mannoroth in the Classic PTR files. Recently, we've also spotted a
Frostmourne teaser
for the upcoming Overwatch season and datamined a
Frostmourne model
on the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR.
The 20th anniversary is a big milestone for World of Warcraft and the Retail WoW roadmap highlights that a special celebration is planned in the fall. Historically, the anniversary events have referenced iconic characters from WoW's past--for example the
Obsidian Worldbreaker mount
paid tribute to Deathwing for the 15th anniversary.
Do you think these new models could be related to an anniversary event coming to SoD? Let us know!
1
Comment by
ebn35
on 2024-08-29T19:59:33-05:00
bro why dont they just give arthas a new model
1
