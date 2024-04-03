Explorer Imp New Spell for Warlocks in Phase 3 - Season of Discovery

Good. And for others classes? I want to pet a travelling owl as a druid to gather items around the world.
I don‘t play SoD, but I really love what they‘re doing with the Lore, also the Played Character Fantasy seems to be played out more
this is cool but as someone who doesn't play warlock it kinda sucks we don't get cool things like this
Feels good to play the favorite child of blizzard
this is to help them forget about all the nerfs lol
Mages can also get loot from these portals using a special scroll they can obtain.
Love this! Transitioning to resto druid main but lock's still gonna be my number two.
Is this for P3? Or already in game?I think I got this item last night.
Thank you for using my clip! I was having so much fun trying to figure out how the explorer imp worked.
You can also use Scroll of Spatial Mending to open them.
Guess I chose wrong not leveling a warlock among my 3 toons. OOPS?
After everyone played a warlock in phase 1. And nobody in phase 2. They now want to bribe people with loot and gold XD