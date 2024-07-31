Exclusive Developer Interview With Ebonhardt - What's Next For Season of Discovery?

"The goal was to an old school vibe but they missed the mark." LOL. the goal was this but it ended up feeling worse than The Maw is insane
I liked the BRE PVE Event. Get a group and knock it out in like 30min. No 24/7 farming Incursions like everyone did in P3.
man, if we get a SM raid AND karazhan crypts, that would be amazeballs
"There is no specific answer for what will happen to characters after SoD ends, but the developers want to allow players to continue playing them, even if there is no new content.". If they don't keep SoD servers around that will make no sense at all given the new work they have put in. Also, T2 paladin armor needs to remain the same in terms of looks.
"Demonfall Canyon was built in just a couple weeks." Feels about it right even copule week is overacting I think when it comes to creative department was made in top few days but coding could take few weeks less.
Promising so far, especially I like that they could see and understand what failed and what is good. So far I agree with what I read above.
The moment they removed 10 man it was dead. SOD was supposed to be casual.
To give more players incentive for world PvP or to at least interact in a PvP environment that isn’t a world event, make Gurubashi arena an area like the brawlers guild but instead of fighting mini bosses for rank you’d basically have arenas going on in the center of the Gurubashi arena. Allow players on the sidelines of the arena to watch same as in the brawlers guild arena. This will introduce “arenas” to vanilla and give a new “hub” for your pvpers. You can also make the entire arena a sanctuary so your spectators aren’t killing eachother. Just have an NPC that you can speak to to sign up to fight as a 2v2/3v3 team to put you in a placement queue of sorts. Have a vendor for casual items and toys only acquirable through this new concept/reward system. Essentially this would be the duelers guild but with current arena based brackets such as 2s and 3s.
Exclusive interview Nr. 2 - I am wondering if those so called content creater know what exclusive means.
>The Molten Core boss is the first time the Classic team is working with the main Art team.That's not really flattering considering how bad the new boss looks...
I hope they do SoD Burning Crusade. I would melt