Every Wailing Caverns Quest - WoW Classic Fresh
Classic
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Serenl
Since the WoW Classic 20th Anniversary servers were released last week, players have been busy leveling their new characters!
Wailing Caverns
is a great dungeon to complete while leveling, offering several quests for Horde and Alliance characters. Some of these quests can be tricky to find, so here is a quick run-through of where to find them all!
Wailing Caverns Dungeon Strategy Guide Wailing Caverns Dungeon Quest Guide
Deviate Eradication
(Neutral)
You collect this quest from
Ebru
outside of Wailing Caverns.
Ebru
can be a bit of a struggle to find, you'll need to climb up the mountain above the Wailing Cavern instance entrance, and then drop yourself down to the rocks below. There you will see two caves, you need the cave on the left to find this NPC.
When you find
Ebru
she will ask you to kill 7 of each of
Deviate Ravager
,
Deviate Viper
,
Deviate Shambler
, and
Deviate Dreadfang
within Wailing Caverns.
Deviate Hides
(Neutral)
This quest comes from
Nalpak
, in the same small cave as
Ebru
, so follow the directions above.
Nalpak
will ask you to collect 20x
Deviate Hide
from the deviate creatures within Wailing Caverns. This quest awards a
Deviate Hide Pack
but you will have to work for it as it may take more than one run to complete.
Smart Drinks
(Neutral)
To collect this quest, you need to complete the prerequisite quest,
Raptor Horns
first. This starts at
Mebok Mizzyrix
, found in Rachet next to the Bank. He wants 5x
Intact Raptor Horn
. Thankfully, Northern Barrens is full of
Sunscale Scytheclaw
so this quest shouldn't take too long. After this, go back to
Mebok Mizzyrix
, hand in the quest, and he will then offer you
Smart Drinks
.
Mebok Mizzyrix
wants you to collect 6
Wailing Essence
from within the Wailing Caverns. These drop off various Ectoplasms, found in the dungeon.
Trouble at the Docks
(Neutral)
This quest is accepted from
Crane Operator Bigglefuzz
in Ratchet. You should find him between the flight path and the docks. He wants you to retrieve the bottle of
99-Year-Old Port
from
Mad Magglish
.
Mad Magglish
can be hard to find, he has a couple of different spawn locations and also uses lesser invisibility. The key to remember is that he is actually found outside of the instance.
The Glowing Shard
(Neutral)
The Glowing Shard
is found inside the instance. This is a bonus quest that can be picked up after defeating the final boss,
Mutanus the Devourer
, during the Naralex Event. After defeating
Mutanus the Devourer
he will drop a
Glowing Shard
which starts the quest.
You will need to take the
Glowing Shard
back to Rachet for investigation. That will unlock
In Nightmares
, or
In Nightmares
, sending you to complete this chain in
Darnassus
or
Thunder Bluff
retrospectively.
Leaders of the Fang
(Horde Only)
Leaders of the Fang
is part of a quest chain beginning with
Tonga Runetotem
in
The Barrens
. He is just inside the Southern Entrance to the Crossroads. The first quest you need to pick up from
Tonga Runetotem
is
The Forgotten Pools
, and after that
The Stagnant Oasis
, and finally
Altered Beings
. These quests all take place within The Barrens, near Crossroads.
After you hand in
Altered Beings
this unlocks
Hamuul Runetotem
, and you are sent to Thunder Bluff. Talk to
Hamuul Runetotem
, and he will ask you to speak with
Nara Wildmane
.
Nara Wildmane
will give you
Leaders of the Fang
, asking you to collect
Gem of Cobrahn
,
Gem of Anacondra
,
Gem of Pythas
, and
Gem of Serpentis
. You can loot these items from bosses in the Wailing Caverns.
Serpentbloom
(Horde Only)
This is an easy quest to find, as it has no prerequisites. You can pick up this quest from
Apothecary Zamah
in Thunder Bluff. You will find him in the Pools of Vision under the Spirit Rise.
To complete
Serpentbloom
you need to loot 10
Serpentbloom
from within the Wailing Caverns. These plants can also be found in the cave entrance leading into the dungeon and can be tracked on the mini-map by Herbalists.
Wailing Caverns
is a great classic dungeon, have you completed it in Classic Fresh yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
