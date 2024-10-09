This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Envenom Now Increases Instant Poison’s Frequency Properly - Season of Discovery Hotfix
Classic
Posted
1 hr 34 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Season of Discovery, allowing
Envenom
to correctly increase the frequency of Rogue's
Instant Poison
, even without using
Deadly Brew
.
Epic Rogue Class Dagger Guide - Dream Eater
October 9, 2024
Season of Discovery
Fixed an issue where
Envenom
was not increasing
Instant Poison
's frequency unless the Rogue was also using
Deadly Brew
. It will now always increase the chance properly.
1
Comment by
Arthurian
on 2024-10-09T19:55:40-05:00
Cool, can paladins have thier damage increase from poisons back too?
1
