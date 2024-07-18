This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Endgame Dungeons and You - Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
Ease
So you've dinged level 60 in Phase 4 of Season of Discovery. You've grabbed the flightpaths, you've leveled your professions (you have leveled your professions, right?), and you might even have tried out the new Blackrock Eruption event. The World Bosses aren't available until later today, and Molten Core won't heat up until July 25th - so now what?
If you have even an ounce of Classic Andy blood in you, you've probably been eyeing the
Pre-Raid BiS List
for your class. If you haven't, here's a sneak peak: a
lot
of good gear comes from Endgame Dungeons. In addition to the updated
Tier 0.5 Dungeon Sets
, many weapons and gear pieces received updates in Phase 4 and made Dungeon gear even more lucrative. Below you can see two examples of updated Weapons in UBRS:
Classic
SoD
More than just gear, some dungeons are also part of attunements for Molten Core and Onyxia's Lair. Specifically, you need to venture into Blackrock Depths to attune to Molten Core, and a lot of the Onyxia's Lair attunement takes place in Blackrock Spire.
There are also incentives to clear these endgame dungeons for Reputation with several Factions. You can earn Argent Dawn Reputation in Scholomance and Stratholme, and Blackrock Depths is a great spot to farm
Dark Iron Residue
to increase your Thorium Brotherhood standing.
The
Argent Dawn
needs YOU to purge
Stratholme
!
And we haven't even touched on the new
Tarnished Undermine Real
currency! This new currency drops once per day from most non-rare endgame dungeon bosses. It's used to purchase various materials, items, and more from
Pix Xizzix
in Booty Bay. For example, wouldn't you like a
Whistle of the Beast
, or perhaps a
Makeshift South Sea Oar
?
In the end, these dungeons that we have access to in Phase 4 are iconic. And if the reasons above haven't enticed you enough, how about an entirely new dungeon, never before seen in World of Warcraft? That's precisely what we were given with
Demon Fall Canyon
.
Will the Demons fall, or will you?
So to help you in your explorations of the deep reaches of Blackrock Mountain or the chilling Necromantic School in old Lordaeron, we have put together guides that cover strategies, updated loot, and any other point of interest for all of these endgame dungeons. Have a gander, and tell us which dungeon you are most excited to explore in the comments.
Blackrock Depths Overview & Loot GuideDire Maul Overview & Loot Guide
Scholomance Overview & Loot GuideStratholme Overview & Loot Guide
Lower Blackrock Spire Overview & Loot GuideUpper Blackrock Spire Overview & Loot Guide
Demon Fall Canyon Overview & Loot Guide
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Frozenintime
on 2024-07-18T11:43:22-05:00
Post something new… add more content, especially pvp… you need to add much more. This isnt enough
Comment by
Mixine
on 2024-07-18T12:00:53-05:00
Post something new… add more content, especially pvp… you need to add much more. This isnt enough
More content for pvp... Laughing so hard xDD
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News