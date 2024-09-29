Emerald Wardens New Items Missing in Season of Discovery Phase 5

not only those but the reputation was also going away misteriously.I opened a ticket and the respond was just like nobody was reporting this bug so they cant do anything about it.My friend had the same issue. We did the incursions and the blackrock eruption event, after logging out and in the reputation was gone.Even other players mentioned it. Customer service is a joke since a few years with this company.
Nevermind. Zirene confirmed it.
Zirene also frequents the class discord for discussions as well.
Honestly I don't mind these being left out. It would have dumped a TON of herbs/enchanting materials onto the market and drove the prices way down, making it that much harder to make gold with herbalism / enchanting.
So nobody gets to use their tokens because some ^&*!@s deleted theirs? Crabs in a bucket.
Again, those who hold on to old content are being punished because of people who disregard old content.What is it, Blizzard? Do we want to keep old content relevant or no? You're literally catering to the group that has the opposite idea of your guys' intentions.I say screw them, let them learn their lesson.